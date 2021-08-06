The effort to block IU's COVID-19 vaccine requirement turns to the U.S. Supreme Court
Students seeking to block Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate have taken their appeal to the nation's highest court. A group of eight students filed a lawsuit against the university over its requirement that students and staff be vaccinated against the virus before returning to campus for the fall semester, alleging that it violates their constitutional rights. Earlier this week, an appellate court denied their request for an injunction while their appeal is pending.www.heraldtimesonline.com
