Northampton County, PA

Northampton County thanks Troop 38 for Barred Owl nesting box project

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto credit for Barred Owl chick in nesting box: Dave DeReamus. Lamont McClure delivered a proclamation to representatives from Boy Scout Troop 38 at the August 5th County Council meeting for their troop project, installing two Barred Owl nesting boxes in the Minsi Lake Greenway in 2019. A pair of owls took up residence in one of the boxes this year, successfully raising two owlets which fledged in July. This may be the first account in the Northampton County Parks system of Barred Owls using nesting boxes to successfully raise their young.

