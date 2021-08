The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the SMU Mustangs. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Mustangs season a year ago and key in on their current roster and what we should expect from SMU this season. Is this the year Sonny Dykes and SMU get to the AAC Championship? What does the Jim Leavitt hire mean for SMU? Will the air raid continue to shine for Dykes and the Mustangs? How much should we expect the defense to improve under Leavitt? Did SMU win the transfer portal yet again? We talk it all on this special SMU Mustangs edition of The College Football Experience.