Bethlehem, PA

New Walking Challenge: Log Miles at Musikfest as Part of St. Luke’s ‘Get Your Tail on the Trail’ Program

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – This Musikfest, scheduled for August 6-15, combine your enjoyment of the music, food and other festivities while improving your health. St. Luke’s University Health Network is teaming up with Musikfest’s nonprofit ArtsQuest, adding a Musikfest walking challenge to its popular Get Your Tail on the Trail program that encourages people of all ages and abilities to log 165 miles of activity from May 1 to November 8.

