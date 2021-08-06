New Walking Challenge: Log Miles at Musikfest as Part of St. Luke’s ‘Get Your Tail on the Trail’ Program

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – This Musikfest, scheduled for August 6-15, combine your enjoyment of the music, food and other festivities while improving your health. St. Luke’s University Health Network is teaming up with Musikfest’s nonprofit ArtsQuest, adding a Musikfest walking challenge to its popular Get Your Tail on the Trail program that encourages people of all ages and abilities to log 165 miles of activity from May 1 to November 8.