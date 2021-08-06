Accused gunman in Gaslamp shooting pleads not guilty to murder
SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old Northern California resident accused of gunning down a man in the Gaslamp Quarter last month pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Lord Gabriel, a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. July 19. Gabriel faces a potential sentence of 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and a gun-use allegation.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
