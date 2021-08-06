1 person killed in serious accident on I-90 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The driver of a tractor trailer was struck and killed while trying to inspect the rear of the vehicle after pulling over on I-90 in Brighton on Friday, state police said.

That driver was having an equipment malfunction, got out of the vehicle and once at the rear of truck to inspect the equipment, another driver hit and pinned the truck driver to the truck.

State Police initially thought one person was ejected from a passenger vehicle, but later learned the driver in passenger vehicle was not ejected.

The crash occurred in the area of the Cambridge Street overpass.

Two lanes were blocked off as investigators and emergency crews responded to the scene.

There are traffic delays, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

People in the neighborhood all ran toward the pike after hearing the crash.

“I saw a distraught driver, he was very emotional. I think the whole situation is just sad,” said one witness who did not give their name. “I pray for the driver I pray for everyone involved.”

Another woman said she heard the crash two blocks away.

“It was a very long skid and a huge crash and then we smelt a lot of rubber burning so we immediately knew something happened,” she said.

Police have not yet identified who died and whether or not they are from this area. We do know their car had a Massachusetts license plate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

