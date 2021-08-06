Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brighton, MA

1 person killed in serious accident on I-90 in Brighton

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pptp5_0bKMgdK700

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The driver of a tractor trailer was struck and killed while trying to inspect the rear of the vehicle after pulling over on I-90 in Brighton on Friday, state police said.

That driver was having an equipment malfunction, got out of the vehicle and once at the rear of truck to inspect the equipment, another driver hit and pinned the truck driver to the truck.

State Police initially thought one person was ejected from a passenger vehicle, but later learned the driver in passenger vehicle was not ejected.

The crash occurred in the area of the Cambridge Street overpass.

Two lanes were blocked off as investigators and emergency crews responded to the scene.

There are traffic delays, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

People in the neighborhood all ran toward the pike after hearing the crash.

“I saw a distraught driver, he was very emotional. I think the whole situation is just sad,” said one witness who did not give their name. “I pray for the driver I pray for everyone involved.”

Another woman said she heard the crash two blocks away.

“It was a very long skid and a huge crash and then we smelt a lot of rubber burning so we immediately knew something happened,” she said.

Police have not yet identified who died and whether or not they are from this area. We do know their car had a Massachusetts license plate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brighton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brighton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Brighton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Brighton, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Traffic Accident#State Police#The Ejected Party#Massstatepolice#Tt#Twitter#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police investigating stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a stabbing reported in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but the stabbing was reported on Senator Bolling Circle. One unidentified victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Crews were still on scene cleaning up...
Michigan StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black realtor, clients handcuffed by Michigan police during house showing

WYOMING, Mich. — A realtor, his client and the client’s 15-year-old son were placed in handcuffs during an Aug. 1 property showing after police responded to the Wyoming, Michigan, home on a report of a break-in. Although officers released the trio promptly after discovering the mix-up, realtor Eric Brown and his client, Roy Thorne, told WOOD-TV that they are sharing their account of the incident because they were racially profiled. Both men and the teenager are Black.

Comments / 0

Community Policy