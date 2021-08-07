Why We Run Roads - Sunday, September 19th

Start time for both the 5k and 10k is 6:00 PM. Packet Pick Up is race day at the park starting at 5PM. “Why We Run Roads and Trails" is a local race series for the trail runner advocates! The "Trails" race is held August 6th in the evening, in the woods of beautiful Ionia state park and surrounds Sessions Lake - a multi purpose lake for boaters, fishers and swimmers! There are campgrounds and picnic areas for enjoyment as well. The second portion of our series "Roads", will run Sunday, September 19th on the Rivertrail starting at the bottom of the park and ride on Riverside Dr, half way between Saranac and Ionia. The course is fast and flat - mostly crushed limestone and very smooth to run. Both races go to support health and wellness available for EVERYONE at the Ionia County YMCA. Additionally, these races help support our 3rd grade water safety program - which is BACK IN ACTION this year!! This program provides over 1000 area 3rd graders with the opportunity to learn how to manage themselves safely around and IN the water. . . VITAL to the safety of children who live in a "water filled" state! This year, we will be attempting to meet the needs as well, of all our 4th graders, who missed the program last year due to covid. Please come support us! Register early for BOTH races, and recieve a $10 discount!!