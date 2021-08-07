Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Why We Run Roads - Sunday, September 19th

runsignup.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart time for both the 5k and 10k is 6:00 PM. Packet Pick Up is race day at the park starting at 5PM. “Why We Run Roads and Trails" is a local race series for the trail runner advocates! The "Trails" race is held August 6th in the evening, in the woods of beautiful Ionia state park and surrounds Sessions Lake - a multi purpose lake for boaters, fishers and swimmers! There are campgrounds and picnic areas for enjoyment as well. The second portion of our series "Roads", will run Sunday, September 19th on the Rivertrail starting at the bottom of the park and ride on Riverside Dr, half way between Saranac and Ionia. The course is fast and flat - mostly crushed limestone and very smooth to run. Both races go to support health and wellness available for EVERYONE at the Ionia County YMCA. Additionally, these races help support our 3rd grade water safety program - which is BACK IN ACTION this year!! This program provides over 1000 area 3rd graders with the opportunity to learn how to manage themselves safely around and IN the water. . . VITAL to the safety of children who live in a "water filled" state! This year, we will be attempting to meet the needs as well, of all our 4th graders, who missed the program last year due to covid. Please come support us! Register early for BOTH races, and recieve a $10 discount!!

runsignup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#The Ionia County Ymca#State#Michiganders#Race Contact Info#Race Participant Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Area road races on tap for September

A Tunnel To Towers 5K Run and Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Southpointe Town Center, located at 1900 Main Street in Canonsburg. The race originated in 2002 with 1,500 participants in New York City and is still held there on the last Sunday of September.
Omaha, NEtheclaycountynews.com

And...We’re off and running

Shockingly, this summer has flown by. I’ve heard that sentiment so many times over the past couple of weeks. There have been recent days in my mind that it just seemed like I walked off the track at Burke Stadium in Omaha and took a big breath and sigh of ...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Thirsty 13 to be run on La Posta Road

The eighth annual Thirsty 13 Half Marathon will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 28 along La Posta Road (County Road 213). Runners will head south on County Road 213 about 6 miles and return along the same route, starting and finishing at Ska Brewing. There are no road closures, but vehicles are advised to be aware that there will be runners on both shoulders of the road.
Sportscapecoddaily.com

Road closures, regulations for Falmouth Road Race on Sunday

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: This year’s Falmouth Road Race will be run on Sunday August 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM. As in years past, traffic will be restricted from entering Woods Hole, Falmouth Heights, and the race route. Woods Hole and roads along the race route will be opened after the last runner has […] The post Road closures, regulations for Falmouth Road Race on Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Mattapoisett, MAtheweektoday.com

Hurricane who? Hundreds run in Mattapoisett Road Race

MATTAPOISETT — The streets of Mattapoisett were filled with runners and supporters on Saturday morning for the Mattapoisett Road Race. The race is usually a five-mile run through Mattapoisett Center on the Fourth of July. This year, it was delayed to August and shortened to a 5K due to covid.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Freihofer's Run ready to race in September

The Freifhofer’s Run for Women 5k still plans to have an elite field for this year’s event, which will be run in September for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. It just won’t be quite as elite as past years. Race co-director Kristen Hislop said title sponsor Freihofer’s,...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

MSCS cars to run Sunday at Action Track

On Sunday, the Terre Haute Action Track will come back to life with three divisions of racing at the Indiana dirt. The Midwest Sprint Car Series will make its return to the half-mile track for the second time this season and look to put on another eventful show. The MSCS will be accompanied by the Scotts Custom Color DIRTcar Modifieds as well as the Indiana Late Model Series.
Trafficlibertytwp.org

Roads To Be Paved Thru September 4th

The Delaware County Engineer's Office has provided the paving schedule for August 18 - September 4, 202. The dates are subject to change due to the weather.
ShoppingGreatist

Hit the Off-Road with the 10 Best Trail Running Shoes of 2021

Trail running shoes were designed with diverse terrains in mind. The tricky thing is, there are, like, a ka-billion to choose from. But don’t worry fam, we have your tootsies covered. Here are the 10 best trail running shoes of 2021. How we chose the best options. Here’s how we...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Almirola 19th at Indianapolis Road Course

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-15):. ● Aric Almirola started 18th and finished 39th. ● The No. 10 Mobil 1 Ford was nearly...
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

Citywide striping of Kelso roads starts Sunday

Citywide road striping is scheduled to take place in Kelso starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 22. Drivers encountering the lead buffer truck should wait until the last truck passes before entering the roadway. Drivers also should not cross wet paint lines, according to a press release from the City of Kelso Public Works Department, as it is illegal to drive across freshly applied markings. If drivers need to exit the roadway, they should do so slowly at a 90-degree angle. The time it takes for the paint to dry depends on the weather, but it generally dries within five minutes.
Petsgreenburghny.com

RSVP for dog swim Sunday September 12

The annual dog swim is one of the most popular programs sponsored by the Greenburgh Parks and Recreation department. One of the most fun events the town sponsors each year is our annual dog swim. This year the dog swim will be held on Sunday, September 12 from 10-2:30 PM at AF Veteran Park. There are two sessions: 10 to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Advance registration only: starts August 16: www.greenburghny.com/parks.. Call 989 1811. All dogs may swim. No people allowed in the pool. Dogs must be licensed and be vaccinated. No aggressive dogs. $10 per dog goes to Friends of East Rumbrook Dog Park Association. The Friends help the town run a well maintained and operated dog park at E Rumbrook Park (off of Dobbs Ferry Road. Contact PJ Murphy at 989 1822.
Lincoln County, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Lincoln County Fair runs through Sunday

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Lincoln County Fair opens on Wednesday. There was some uncertainty about if the fair could even happen this year. Fair organizers said they didn’t know until late this spring that they could put the fair on, leaving not much time to get things planned and organized.
Lifestylewspa.com

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Autumn at Oz this September

Land of Oz, Beech Mountain was a popular Wizard of Oz theme park in the 1970s that opens once a year for Autumn at Oz. For the first time, Oz is open for 3 full weekends of Autumn at Oz, the immersive interactive theatrical festival that allows guests to meet all of their favorite characters and walk through Oz! The event features live shows, character meet-n-greets, food & craft vendors, petting zoo, face painting, exhibits, and more.
Lifestyletetongravity.com

A Beginners Guide To Hiking The Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian Trail (AT) is one of the most well-known hiking trails in the US. According to Appalachian Trail Conservancy, about three thousand people try hiking the trail per year. However, each of their goals may be distinctly different from one another's. Hiking the AT requires a bit of consideration before you get started and a boatload of mindfulness afterward. With the number of people that you'll meet there, you might think it's not a wilderness getaway. The amount of people you encounter depends on whether you're going northbound (nobo) or southbound (sobo) and what time of the year you start your hike. If you're preparing to hit the AT, there are a few things you should figure out before you even get started.
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Essentrics: A Balance Class at St. Clair

Join us for a functional fitness class designed to develop flexibility, mobility, & balance through a series of gentle yet effective full body exercises. We will use a combination of ballet, Tai Chi, & yoga movements to support healthy muscles, joints, & connective tissue. For agess 60+. No class on September 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy