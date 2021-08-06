Panama, Colombia agree to restrict flow of migrants

“Salomon died this week in the jungle.” Jeff Sagasse, a Haitian with almost perfect Spanish, tall and talkative, drops the phrase with cold resignation, as if it were an inevitable destiny. Sitting in a restaurant in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where more than 10,000 migrants have gathered waiting to cross into Panama, he takes out his cell phone and shows a picture. Raymond Salomon, wearing a wide-brimmed red hat, looks at the camera. On his photo, a drawn cross and a message in Creole: “It was with great regret that I found out about this news. Rest in peace, friend ”, a Haitian resident in Chile writes in his whatsapp status. They say he was 42 years old and a bricklayer, who tried to cross the impenetrable Darien jungle with eight relatives and drowned in a swollen river. That no one could help him. The jungle swallowed his body. “El Salomon was an excellent construction worker, before going I told him to take care of himself. But he left us, ”says Irvens Norvilus, another Haitian who is about to travel to Darien, from Chile.