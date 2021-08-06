Cancel
Immigration

Panama, Colombia agree to restrict flow of migrants

By KATHIA MARTINEZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN VICENTE, Panama (AP) — Officials of Panama and Colombia agreed Friday to restrict the growing flow of migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, who have been crossing the Darien Gap that marks the border between the two countries. The foreign ministers of both countries said they will announce a target...

Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Darien jungle, a route of death for Haitian migrants

“Salomon died this week in the jungle.” Jeff Sagasse, a Haitian with almost perfect Spanish, tall and talkative, drops the phrase with cold resignation, as if it were an inevitable destiny. Sitting in a restaurant in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where more than 10,000 migrants have gathered waiting to cross into Panama, he takes out his cell phone and shows a picture. Raymond Salomon, wearing a wide-brimmed red hat, looks at the camera. On his photo, a drawn cross and a message in Creole: “It was with great regret that I found out about this news. Rest in peace, friend ”, a Haitian resident in Chile writes in his whatsapp status. They say he was 42 years old and a bricklayer, who tried to cross the impenetrable Darien jungle with eight relatives and drowned in a swollen river. That no one could help him. The jungle swallowed his body. “El Salomon was an excellent construction worker, before going I told him to take care of himself. But he left us, ”says Irvens Norvilus, another Haitian who is about to travel to Darien, from Chile.
Politicskdal610.com

Nicaragua recalls Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica ambassadors

(Reuters) – Nicaragua has recalled its ambassadors to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica for “consultations,” the Nicaraguan government said on Monday. The recall comes in response to similar moves by the four countries against Nicaragua, the government of President Daniel Ortega said in a statement broadcast by state media.
ImmigrationThe Day

Surge in migrants seeking the U.S. alarms Panama

The number of migrants trekking through one of the world’s most dangerous jungles to reach the U.S. has surged nearly twentyfold since the start of the year, overwhelming towns along the route and threatening to aggravate the crisis at the U.S. southern border. More than 19,000 migrants walked to Panama...
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Tourism to Guatemala and Cancun became much easier

Guatemala has been emerging as a hub in Central America, creating connections to Mexico and beyond. The Mexican resort city Cancun is now easily reachable from Guatemala, Honduras and beyond, opening tourism cooperation between the two countries. This is thanks to TAG Airlines, a trendy Guatemala carrier. TAG Airlines will...
Immigrationtucsonpost.com

More Cubans Try Dangerous Trip to US Across Florida Straits

ORLANDO NODARSE, CUBA - Zuleydis Elledias has gotten up each morning for the past two months hoping for a phone call, a message - any news on the fate of her husband and nephew, who disappeared at sea after the boat they were in capsized as they tried to reach Florida.
ImmigrationVoice of America

Panama's Darien Gap Holds Perils for Northbound Migrants

CAPURGANA, COLOMBIA - Jean-Pierre has modest ambitions. "My hope for the future is to work, start a family and lead a very simple life," he said, standing on the patio of a Capurganá hotel restaurant. The young Haitian man, who did not give his real name for publication, has already...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration will fly Central American migrants to southern Mexico in bid to discourage repeat crossings and stem virus spread

The Biden administration has started flying Central American border-crossers deep into southern Mexico in a new attempt to prevent repeat crossings and break the momentum of the largest migration surge in at least two decades, according to U.S. and Mexican officials. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send Central American...
Immigrationq957.com

‘Not the plan’: Guatemalan migrants lament fast-track deportations

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala has begun to receive flights of undocumented migrants sent back from the United States under a new policy allowing fast-track expulsions for some families at the U.S.-Mexico border, Guatemalan and U.S. authorities said on Wednesday. The measure announced by U.S. officials last week, called “expedited...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

SURGE IN BRAZILIAN MIGRANTS AT SAN DIEGO BORDER

August 6, 2021 (San Diego) – The U.S. Border Patrol reports an unprecedented wave of Brazilian nationals apprehended along the San Diego-Mexico border. Since Oct. 1, 2020, agents have apprehended over 7,300 Brazilian migrants – up from 330 for the entire fiscal year 2020. Every month since April of 2021, over 1,000 Brazilian nationals entered the U.S. across the Mexican border in the San Diego area – a staggering increase of more than 114,000% from the same timeframe in FY20, where SDC had just six total apprehensions of Brazilian nationals.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Panama and Colombia are two countries in South America. To make it easier for migrants to enter the United States in a safe manner

Panama and Colombia are two countries in South America. To make it easier for migrants to enter the United States in a safe manner. In an effort to curb the influx of people and safeguard them from organized crime, Panama and Colombia agreed on Friday to permit the controlled transit of unauthorized migrants aiming to reach the United States.
ImmigrationPosted by
Action News Jax

US restricts more visas for Nicaraguans close to government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — The United States has slapped visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan officials who have been involved in or benefited from President Daniel Ortega’s growing repression, the U.S. State Department said Friday. The officials include lawmakers, prosecutors and judges. Over the past two...
ImmigrationPosted by
CNN

The town where thousands of US-bound migrants came to a standstill

They travelled by the thousands to arrive here from Haiti, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, and even further, from Ghana, Mali and Togo. Now they’re stuck. Migrants start lining up on the beach of Necoclí, on the Caribbean coast of northern Colombia, in the early morning. Before them is the Gulf of Urabá, a stretch of the Caribbean Sea that interrupts their long trek northward toward the United States.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mexico to be site of Venezuelan government-opposition talks

Mexico will host a new round of talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition with Norway mediating, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday. Without providing more details, López Obrador said Mexico offered to be the site of talks expected to begin Aug. 13 between representatives of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition.

