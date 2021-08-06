The Suicide Squad Is a Gleefully Violent Recharge for DC

Bleeding Cool scooped the Suicide Squad: Get Joker story a month ago, but today it hit comic book stores, which means we have some better and more complete visuals than the scraps we managed before. Suicide Squad: Get Joker by Brian Azzarello, Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth is a three-part series starting today and is being released the same week that The Suicide Squad movie directed by James Gunn goes on general release. Brian Azzarello has a reputation for taking superhero comic books and pushing all sorts of batbuttons. From the infamous Batman/Batgirl rooftop scene in the animated version of The Killing Joke, or Batman Damned in all its glory, he took on Rorschach in Before Watchmen, as well as co-creating 100 Bullets from DC Vertigo and Moonshine from Marvel Comics. And he now has new buttons to push. Suicide Squad: Get Joker cast members include Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, Silver Banshee, Captain Boomerang, MeeMee, and one very familiar figure who, it seems, was part of the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol building in Washington DC. And seems to have made his mark.