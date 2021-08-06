The Suicide Squad Is a Gleefully Violent Recharge for DC

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleComparing 2016’s Suicide Squad to 2021’s series reboot is like comparing day-old gas station sushi to three-star Michelin sushi chef Jiro Ono’s finest dish. The two just don't match up. One is a cowardly retreat wrongfully influenced by its own ad campaign, and the other is a ribald jump forward for a series that looked all but dead in the pond water.

