The UK’s Covid vaccination programme looks set to be rolled out to more than a million more teenagers, with new advice expected for 16 and 17-year-olds.Boris Johnson’s government is expected to approve advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommending that healthy teenagers aged over 16 are offered the chance to get the jab.The JCVI will make an announcement on Wednesday, and a change in the official guidance extending the vaccine roll-out to around 1.4 million teenagers in the age group is expected in the coming days.Appointments could be available within a fortnight due to the...