Podcast: California Republican recall candidates meet for their first debate
The California recall election is just over a month away and four Republican candidates met for their first debate this week. Two campaign veterans, Garry South and Rob Stutzman, join the podcast to chew over the debate, and the overall recall election as a whole. South previously worked for Democratic governor Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003, and Rob Stutzman served as a spokesman for Republican Arnold Schwarnzegger — who beat out Davis in that election.calmatters.org
