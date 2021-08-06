Podcast: California Republican recall candidates meet for their first debate

Someone must have shown Gavin Newsom the polling because the California governor has now taken to publicized photo-ops of him cleaning garbage off the streets of Berkeley. The embattled Democrat faces a narrowing recall election in just five weeks. While the prospect of a Republican winning the governor's mansion in ultrablue California seems impossible, the stars have all aligned to the point that Newsom's political fate is in serious peril. The trust fund baby bankrolled by the Gettys already entered Sacramento with a Rimowa full of personal baggage, and under his tenure, the Golden State has suffered from rolling blackouts, forest fires, and finally, the economic destruction of devastating pandemic regulations and restrictions. After being caught dining indoors at the Michelin-starred spot the French Laundry, a recall election became an inevitability.