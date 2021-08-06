Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Podcast: California Republican recall candidates meet for their first debate

By Courtney Fong
calmatters.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California recall election is just over a month away and four Republican candidates met for their first debate this week. Two campaign veterans, Garry South and Rob Stutzman, join the podcast to chew over the debate, and the overall recall election as a whole. South previously worked for Democratic governor Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003, and Rob Stutzman served as a spokesman for Republican Arnold Schwarnzegger — who beat out Davis in that election.

calmatters.org

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gray Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democratic#Spotify#Yourgoldenstate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Presidential ElectionThe Jewish Press

Kamala Harris Has NO FUTURE

The Biden administration is officially the Biden-Harris administration, Kamala has received a raft of important assignments covering everything from illegal migration to election rigging, and the man at the top was suggesting that he might just stay one term before stepping down for her. Before the election, Biden’s people were...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Judge Bars Gavin Newsom From Identifying As Democrat On Recall Ballot Due To Missed Deadline

A California judge ruled that Gov. Gavin Newsom cannot list his Democratic Party affiliation on the upcoming recall ballot since he missed the deadline to register. Superior Court of Sacramento Judge James Arguelles said Newsom will appear on the ballot for the September recall election as an unaffiliated candidate, according to a ruling delivered Tuesday evening, Politico reported. Newsom failed to notify the state that he would like to have his party affiliation present on the ballot by the deadline set by a law he signed into fruition in 2019.
PoliticsSacramento Bee

‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

California workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether. “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people... ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.
Berkeley, CASFGate

Shock poll shows Gavin Newsom losing recall vote by double digits

Just prior to the start of the first televised debate in the Gavin Newsom recall election Wednesday evening, a shock poll showed the governor losing the first question ("Should Gavin Newsom be recalled?") by double digits. The poll came from Survey USA and the San Diego Union Tribune, and was...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

How scared is Gavin Newsom of Larry Elder? The governor is cleaning trash off streets ahead of narrowing recall election

Someone must have shown Gavin Newsom the polling because the California governor has now taken to publicized photo-ops of him cleaning garbage off the streets of Berkeley. The embattled Democrat faces a narrowing recall election in just five weeks. While the prospect of a Republican winning the governor's mansion in ultrablue California seems impossible, the stars have all aligned to the point that Newsom's political fate is in serious peril. The trust fund baby bankrolled by the Gettys already entered Sacramento with a Rimowa full of personal baggage, and under his tenure, the Golden State has suffered from rolling blackouts, forest fires, and finally, the economic destruction of devastating pandemic regulations and restrictions. After being caught dining indoors at the Michelin-starred spot the French Laundry, a recall election became an inevitability.
California StateWashington Post

Meet the leading candidate to unseat California’s governor — who doesn’t believe in the minimum wage

Radio host Larry Elder, the leading opponent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), has long embraced the position that the minimum wage is unnecessary. The conservative even told a newspaper editorial board last week that “the ideal minimum wage is $0.00,” adding, “Why two people who are adults can’t determine what the price of labor ought to be is beyond me.”
California Statekyma.com

Governor Newsom approves another California stimulus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved another stimulus for folks who made less than $75,000 in 2020. Also, you have to make sure your 2020 taxes are complete. If you received the first Golden State Stimulus earlier this year, you may not qualify for this new...
California StateRecord

Reparations for slavery: How could they be enacted in California

A task force of politicians, religious leaders, academics, civil rights activists has started a two-year process to examine reparations in California, a significant new step in addressing the state's complex history with slavery. California's legacy is complicated. California entered the Union in 1850 as a free state but enforced the...
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

California’s desert becoming a hotbed for water bandits: Watch

Lea este artículo en español. Known for its starry skies, Joshua Trees and 100-plus-degree heat, California’s vast desert has recently become a hotbed of something else: thieves stealing California’s water. So who’s on the receiving end of all this theft? Local investigators say it’s often illegal pot farms. And with the parched state in a withering […]
California Statecitizensjournal.us

Larry Elder Raises $4.5 Million within 19 Days of Announcing Bid for Governor of California

Los Angeles, CA – August 5, 2021 – Larry Elder, nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, bestselling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and candidate for governor of California, announced the first round of campaign fundraising numbers today. In a report soon to be filed with state regulators, the Elder for Governor 2021 campaign discloses that it has raised nearly $4.5 million in the first 19 days of Elder’s bid for the gubernatorial recall election scheduled for September 14, 2021.
California Statecheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Image Claims California Is Sending Mail-In Ballots To Voters For Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election Due To The Delta Variant

A viral Instagram post claims California is sending out mail-in ballots for the upcoming recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom due to the Delta variant. The California bill requiring mail-in ballots to be sent to all active registered voters for elections “proclaimed or conducted” before Jan. 1, 2022, including the gubernatorial recall election, was signed into law in February. The Delta variant was not detected in the U.S. until March.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Majority of Californians in new poll want Newsom recalled

A majority of likely California voters want Gov. Gavin Newsom recalled next month, according to a new poll from Survey USA and the San Diego Union Tribune. Fifty-one percent of those surveyed said that they would vote to remove Newsom from office if the recall election were held today, while only 40 percent said they want the governor to stay in office.

Comments / 8

Community Policy