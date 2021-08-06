Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Natrona County through 630 PM MDT At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Goldeneye Reservoir, or 27 miles northwest of Casper, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Natrona County Lower Elevations County. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 209 and 210. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH