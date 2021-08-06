Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for north central Wyoming. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Johnson County through 630 PM MDT At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kaycee, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Wind driven hail. Small hail may cover the ground in some locations. Locations impacted include...Fort Reno Historical Site. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 243 and 259. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0