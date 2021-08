The number of World War II veterans is decreasing every day. However, while they are dwindling in number many of them are still making an impact on younger generations. One of those veterans is Vincent Speranza. According to an article posted on the United States Army website, he served in World War II as a paratrooper and machine gunner. He also became pretty famous for his actions in Bastogne. He recently traveled to Joint Base Elmendorf in Richardson (JBER), Alaska, to share his story with the Spartan Brigade.