SAN TAN VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) - Many schools around the Valley are finding themselves with substitute teacher problems. As more kids go back to the classroom, we're seeing an emergency substitute teacher shortage that many say can be blamed on COVID-19. Arizona's Family spoke with San Tan Valley resident Gary Kemp, who is refusing to go back. Kemp worked in education for nearly 60 years. Now, he says, he won't step foot into a classroom. "At my age, I'll be 85 in January, I'm concerned about, even though I've been vaccinated, becoming infected and spreading it into my family."