Sheridan County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Sheridan County through 645 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Hay Springs, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gordon, Rushville, Hay Springs, White Clay, Clinton, Pine Ridge, Hoover Lake, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Metcalf State Wildlife Management Area, Intersection of Beaver Creek Road and White Clay Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road and Mount Maria. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 111. Highway 250 between mile markers 47 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Hay Springs, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
City
Rushville, NE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#White Clay
