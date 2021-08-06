UPDATE: Houma authorities identify suspect in shooting of grandmother near St. Francis

UPDATE: The Houma Police Department has identified the suspect in the shooting incident near St. Francis as Jamanie Dotch, 17 years old of Wolf Parkway. ​After reviewing video surveillance, Houma Police observed Dotch approach the area of Grinage Street and Point Street on a bicycle. Houma Police observe Dotch exit the bicycle walking toward the 600 block of Griange where he was involved in the altercation with the victim. Shortly thereafter, Dotch is observed armed with a weapon, running back to the bicycle and fleeing the area.