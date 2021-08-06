Here’s how Packers could trade for James Washington to make Aaron Rodgers happy

If the Green Bay Packers want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy enough in 2021 and potentially beyond, they should consider trading for wideout James Washington. The Green Bay Packers are entering an all-important 2021 season, as it could be the very last time the team will have Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback. Following a tumultuous offseason, the Packers and Rodgers agreed to terms on a contract restructure that allows Rodgers to demand off the team at the end of the campaign if he so chooses.