Effingham, IL

Residents lobby Effingham for stop signs

By Andrew Adams Daily News
Posted by 
 4 days ago
Residents in one Effingham neighborhood are worried about cars driving recklessly through a series of intersections. The neighborhood, centered around Flamingo Avenue, is fairly pedestrian. Children play in manicured lawns and home gardeners tend to flower beds.

“It scares us to death,” said neighborhood resident Hal Paholke when asked about the issue. “We have a lot of kids in the neighborhood.”

Paholke is one of the signatories to a petition for the Effingham City Council to change yield signs where Flamingo Avenue intersects Penguin Street and Main Street to stop signs.

The petition, and the push for new traffic control devices, has been organized by one neighborhood resident, Mike Wilson.

“Both yield signs are grossly taken for granted,” said Wilson, who originally brought the matter to the council’s attention at their June 1 meeting.

Wilson’s primary concern is that drivers are not slowing down enough to safely pass through the intersections, posing a potential danger to residents.

“Somebody’s gonna get hurt,” said Wilson. “It’s gonna happen.”

On Tuesday, the city council discussed the matter based on some data collected by city staff about traffic in the area.

“We went out and did some surveys, some radar, some speed controls,” said Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman at the meeting.

This data collection was to see if the intersections in question met the criteria for a stop sign in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, a guidebook for road signs published by the Federal Highway Administration and the United States Department of Transportation.

For intersections like these, the manual recommends a stop sign if the average daily traffic is higher than 6,000 vehicles, if there are obstructions blocking the required sight distance or if there are five or more crashes in a two year period.

“The traffic data out there is honestly very low,” he said. “It’s a residential subdivision.”

Based on city data from 2018, the intersections in question has less than 225 vehicles per day. The city also hasn’t had any vehicle crash reports in those intersections for the past three years, though someone did knock down one of the yield signs.

“The rules are set in place for this,” said City Administrator Steve Miller.

After Wilson raised the issue in June, the city installed a radar device in to collect speed and count figures for the intersections, though a technical malfunction meant they had no data for some of the intersections in question.

“We were told there would be a study with data before something was done,” said Wilson at the meeting. “We feel misled.”

When city staff and council members discussed the matter on Tuesday, staff proposed painting “yield bars” in the intersections in question, since the intersections do not meet the guidelines for stop signs. These are triangles painted across the intersection, similar to the white bar painted on the road for some stop signs.

“It adds another factor to the traffic control device,” said Miller. “Sometimes signs are kind of lost in the trees and the background.”

Miller believes this will slow traffic down and address some of the neighborhood’s concerns. He cited slowed traffic when the city added painted lanes to Charlotte Street.

“People typically travel at the speed they feel comfortable with, regardless of the speed limit,” he said. “Having these factors on the road, I believe will draw attention to the intersection.”

The “yield bars” do not require city council approval. Over the next few weeks, city staff will repair their radar equipment and collect more data before adding yield bars to the intersection.

The city council also discussed replacing a yield sign at Pelican and Flamingo with a stop sign, since it’s at a T-intersection. This was not part of the neighborhood’s concerns, but city staff determined that intersections should have a stop sign when investigating the nearby intersections.

This will come up for discussion and approval at the next city council meeting on Aug. 17, where the neighborhood’s concerns may also be discussed.

Wilson says residents will continue to think about ways to make their neighborhood safer.

“We’re still getting data. We’re gonna start doing our own traffic count,” said Wilson. He and other residents have also used deer cameras to record traffic coming through the neighborhood, which he says he shared with city staff.

“I feel like we’re being heard,” said Wilson. “But with all governments — city, state, whatever — it’s about people going to government.”

