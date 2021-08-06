Two Volunteers With Anne Arundel Alarmers Injured In Route 50 Crash in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two volunteers with the Anne Arundel Alarmers were injured Friday afternoon in Prince George’s County, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Route 50 near Lottsford Vista Road when their vehicle rolled over.

Two men, ages 77 and 55, were taken to the Capital Region Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department assisted with helping the men.

The Anne Arundel Alarmers provide refreshments to firefighters and first responders at fires, car crashes and other incidents.