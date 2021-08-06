Khalil Herbert Loads Up for Kick Return Duties
In a Friday practice with plenty of big pass plays on the offensive side, it might have been one by rookie running back Khalil Herbert that delighted the crowd the most. It was the second Bears padded practice and included some live hitting. Herbert made the most of it by shaking off a tackle bid by DeAndre Houston-Carson and turning a short pass into a touchdown during red zone scrimmage. In a practice without the pads, this play wouldn't have even been possible.www.yardbarker.com
