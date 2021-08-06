Cleveland ace Shane Bieber wants to return from injury this season

Shane Bieber was 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and a league-leading 130 strikeouts when he first went on the IL.? Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians ace and reigning American League Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber went down with what the club says is a strained muscle in his rotator cuff following a start against the Seattle Mariners on June 13. It was known at the time that Bieber would miss at least two weeks, but he's been sidelined since and hasn't been able to contribute for a team that has fallen well out of contention this summer.

According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), however, the 26-year-old completed a throwing session in the outfield ahead of Friday's home game against the Detroit Tigers and believes he can take the bump again this year regardless of Cleveland's record.

"Today was a good day," Bieber said about playing catch from 90 feet and, later, from 60 feet. "The last two days have been good days as well, and I think that's what it's all about, being able to stack good days together and continue to progress."

There remains no timeline for Bieber's return, largely because Cleveland has little reason to rush him back into action unless the first-place Chicago White Sox shockingly stumble down the stretch. Time is currently his best friend as it pertains to his ability to make a start before spring training next year.

"It needed a little bit of rest and after that we had to try to build things up as quickly and safely as possible," Bieber continued about the shoulder. "I mean, I'm not super enthused about the fact that it's taken a little bit longer than expected, but it is what it is, and we've got to think safety and long-term.

"So it came down to getting a little bit of rest, and I'm sure you can tell that I'm excited and want to come back as soon as possible."

One wonders if Cleveland's handling of Bieber is at all influenced by the curious case of New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner repeatedly returned from setbacks this season only to then go back on the injured list with a different ailment, and he's likely out through at least the end of this month with elbow inflammation.

Cleveland, meanwhile, began Friday's game at 52-54 and 10 games back of the White Sox in the AL Central standings.