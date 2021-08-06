Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber wants to return from injury this season

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xyrY_0bKMcrID00
Shane Bieber was 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and a league-leading 130 strikeouts when he first went on the IL.? Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians ace and reigning American League Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber went down with what the club says is a strained muscle in his rotator cuff following a start against the Seattle Mariners on June 13. It was known at the time that Bieber would miss at least two weeks, but he's been sidelined since and hasn't been able to contribute for a team that has fallen well out of contention this summer.

According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), however, the 26-year-old completed a throwing session in the outfield ahead of Friday's home game against the Detroit Tigers and believes he can take the bump again this year regardless of Cleveland's record.

"Today was a good day," Bieber said about playing catch from 90 feet and, later, from 60 feet. "The last two days have been good days as well, and I think that's what it's all about, being able to stack good days together and continue to progress."

There remains no timeline for Bieber's return, largely because Cleveland has little reason to rush him back into action unless the first-place Chicago White Sox shockingly stumble down the stretch. Time is currently his best friend as it pertains to his ability to make a start before spring training next year.

"It needed a little bit of rest and after that we had to try to build things up as quickly and safely as possible," Bieber continued about the shoulder. "I mean, I'm not super enthused about the fact that it's taken a little bit longer than expected, but it is what it is, and we've got to think safety and long-term.

"So it came down to getting a little bit of rest, and I'm sure you can tell that I'm excited and want to come back as soon as possible."

One wonders if Cleveland's handling of Bieber is at all influenced by the curious case of New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner repeatedly returned from setbacks this season only to then go back on the injured list with a different ailment, and he's likely out through at least the end of this month with elbow inflammation.

Bieber was 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and a league-leading 130 strikeouts when he first went on the IL.

Cleveland, meanwhile, began Friday's game at 52-54 and 10 games back of the White Sox in the AL Central standings.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Cy Young
Person
Bieber
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American League Cy Young#The Seattle Mariners#The Associated Press#Espn#The Detroit Tigers#Time#Era#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBYardbarker

Javier Báez Out Of Mets' Lineup On Tuesday With New Ailment

Javier Báez became the latest Met to go down with an injury on Sunday, after he was pulled with left hip tightness in the fifth inning of the Amazins' series finale loss to the Phillies. Following a scheduled off day on Monday, Báez is out of the Mets' lineup on...
MLBYardbarker

Report: Braves tried to trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “almost weekly”

Let me preface this by saying, none of this really matters at all. I also couldn’t find a video of Hart actually saying this. Still, Vladdy came into the league in 2015, and Hart was with the Braves until 2017 — so the timeline works out. I’m not a big John Hart fan… at all. Anyone who followed the international signing scandal that hurt the Braves for many years knows the role that Hart played.
MLBYardbarker

Travis d’Arnaud set to return to Atlanta tomorrow

After winning a Silver Slugger in his first season with the Braves last year, a slow start and a torn ligament in his thumb have prevented him from contributing much in 2021. However, a healthy d’Arnaud is one of the best offensive catchers in the game, and it doesn’t take much to be a massive upgrade over who the Braves are currently trotting out behind the plate. Stephen Vogt and Kevan Smith have provided next to nothing with the stick, and one of them — presumably Kevan Smith — should be DFA’d once d’Arnaud is called back up.
MLBallfans.co

On Aaron Civale, Shane Bieber and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On Sunday Shane Bieber was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. On Monday, the same thing happened to Aaron Civale. They were procedural moves done to create spots on the 40-man roster for two pitchers who were optioned to Class AAA Columbus. Nonetheless they were disconcerting because it is an indication that it is going be quite some time before Civale and Bieber can rejoin the rotation. . .if at all.
MLBchatsports.com

Shane Bieber not throwing from mound yet

No sweep for Tampa, as Cleveland rallied for two runs in the eighth to avoid the broom. With the win, the Guardians improved to 49-48 on the season and sit five games back in the race for the second AL Wild Card. Cleveland Guardians news. Six strong innings for McKenize,...
MLBallfans.co

Indians’ Shane Bieber encouraged, wants to pitch again this season

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber is determined to pitch again this season. Cleveland’s ace and the reigning AL Cy Young winner, who has been out since early June with shoulder soreness, was encouraged after throwing in the outfield and said he wants to get back on the mound in 2021. Bieber...
MLBcleveland19.com

Indians star Shane Bieber updates rehab progress, reacts to Francona

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber’s rehab is continuing but the Cy Young winner says he’s not close to returning to the mound. Bieber has been out since mid-June with a shoulder injury. He’s 7-4 this season with a 3.28 ERA. Bieber also reacted to the absence of manager Terry...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBarcamax.com

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw expects to return from elbow injury in early September

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who has been out since July 7 because of elbow inflammation, acknowledged Friday that he will not be able to return until early September. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game before a July 27 game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy