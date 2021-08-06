Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago restaurants still struggling to hire amid economic rebound

ABC7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The July jobs report is promising, showing economy recovery and hiring gaining speed, but restaurants are still hurting for worker. Friday will be another long night at Norman's Bistro for Chef Juan. Once again, he's one of only three working the kitchen. Norman Bolden, the restaurant's owner, spent weeks looking for more cooks but simply hasn't been able to find somebody to hire for the job.

