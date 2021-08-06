Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Hoity Toity release live album

Punknews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoity Toity have released a live album. The album is called Life at FTG and features songs that were recorded at FTG in Santa Ana, California on May 21, 2021. Hoity Toity released their EP Not Your Kind in 2019. Check out the album below.

www.punknews.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Ana, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Ana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoity Toity#Live Album#Ftg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmetalinjection

POPPY Releases "Flux", Announces New Album For September

Poppy, fresh off releasing her new EAT EP and Jack Off Jill cover, is now streaming a new song called "Flux". The song is off an album of the same name due out September 24, which you can pre-order here. No word on what Poppy's touring plans are right now...
MusicPunknews.org

Maneskin release song with Iggy Pop

Italian rock band Maneskin have released a new version of their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" that features Iggy Pop on vocals. The original version of the song is off Maneskin's album Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 and will narrate the documentary Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition in 2022. Check out the song below.
Musicowensbororadio.com

Buckcherry Releases Third Video From New Album

Buckcherry have released the video for “Wasting No More Time,” the third video from their Hellbound album. The clip was shot at Nelson's Landing, a legendary ghost town 45 minutes from Las Vegas. Hellbound was released on June 25th. It's the follow-up to their Warpaint album, which was released in...
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Susana Baca to Release New Album “Palabras Urgentes”

Peruvian world music star Susana Baca has announced the release of a new album titled “Palabras Urgentes” on Real World Records. On July 30, Susana is scheduled to release the lead single from the album titled “La Herida Oscura,” an homage to Micaela Bastidas, a guerrilla leader and one of the most courageous women of Peru’s independence. This year marks the 200th anniversary of Peru’s independence and “La Herida Oscura” pays tribute to Bastidas as a central figure in its accomplishment. Susana’s great friend Chabuca Granda, was inspired by the leader and wrote this song in tribute to Micaela, entrusting it to Susana to sing.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Drumwise Releases Album "Reflection Riddim"

With over a decade of experience working various Reggae acts, musician/producer Drumwise a.k.a Calvin Canha announces his debut album “Reflection Riddim” out now and available everywhere you stream music, via Greenstone and his newly created Drumwise label. Produced entirely by Calvin Canha, “Reflection Riddim” celebrates the traditional Jamaican juggling culture and features powerhouse reggae artists Peetah Morgan, Jemere Morgan, Through The Roots, The Steppas, Fiji, Siaosi, Gavinchi Brown and more. Stream & Download: https://moremusic.at/ReflectionRiddim.
Musicledgertranscript.com

Footings releases fourth full-length album

When Eric Gagne sits down with his acoustic guitar, the songs just seem to pour out of him. “When I write a song, there’s so much more at play than I know how to explain,” Gagne said. There’s just this relationship he has with music that allows him to express his most inner thoughts and craft a tune that not only he wants to play, but others want to hear.
Rock Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

English band releases the world’s shortest album

How long must a collection of songs be before it can be called an “album.” That’s a tricky question. Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells has just two. Other double and triple collections have a couple of dozen. Or maybe we should look at running time. But if that’s the case, how do you differentiate between an album and an EP?
Musicmetalinsider.net

Swallow The Sun to release new album ‘Moonflowers’ in November

Swallow The Sun have announced their new album, Moonflowers, will be released on November 19th. The follow up to 2019’s was written, recorded, and mixed by the band as they will release a bonus instrumental version of the record The instrumental record was composed for strings and recorded at Sipoo Church in Finland. The strings were performed by the group called “Trio NOX” from Finland. To celebrate the upcoming album, the group has released an animated video for “Moonflowers Bloom in Misery,” which is the first instrumental version from the upcoming bonus record. This clip is the first of all instrumental tracks that will have an animated video created by Dronicon Films where the band plans to release every week leading up to the first single of the record.
Musicmxdwn.com

Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer

Garage rock artist Ty Segall surprisingly dropped a new album today. Harmonizer is the musicians first new album in two years and it was released via the record label Drag City. The album contains 10 tracks and is about 35 minutes long.While the album is available for download and stream today, physical copies are available for pre-order today.
MusicPunknews.org

Full of Hell announce album, release video

Full of Hell have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Garden of Burning Apparitions and will be out October 1 via Relapse Records. They have also released a music video for "Industrial Messiah Complex". The video was created by Richard Rankin with Aimee Fiest and Alex Wynne. Full of Hell released Weeping Choir in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Rock Musicwesb.com

RUNNING WILD To Release ‘Blood On Blood’ Album In October

Veteran German metallers RUNNING WILD will release their new album, “Blood On Blood”, on October 29 via Steamhammer/SPV. The LP’s first single, “Diamonds & Pearls”, will arrive on August 13, followed by the second single, “The Shellback”, on September 24. RUNNING WILD leader Rolf “Rock N’ Rolf” Kasparek states about...
MusicBillboard

Santana to Release 'Blessings and Miracles' Album on BMG

“I would like to thank everyone at BMG for sharing our collective commonality - vision to touch people’s hearts with energy, conviction and integrity,” Santana said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need songs and melodies to remind us that we are significant, meaningful and that life is full of blessings and miracles.”
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Youngstown rock band releasing new album Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big weekend for The Vindys – the Youngstown rock band released their new song “Bugs” Friday, which is also the title track off their new album, dropping Saturday. They’re performing at the Youngstown Amphitheatre Saturday night. A former warehouse on Youngstown’s lower west side...
MusicGuitar Player

How to Record a Great Live Album

Friedman is best recognized for the musical side of his persona – specifically, for his inspiring legacy as a guitarist. Fans of the instrument respect him for the many solo albums he has to his credit, for his years sharing stages and studios with Jason Becker (in Cacophony, in the late ’80s) and Dave Mustaine (in Megadeth, throughout the ’90s) and, most of all, for his virtuosic talents.
Musicthisis50.com

Popaperc Releases Highly Anticipated Album “PLUGNSOCKET”

With the release of his new album “PLUGNSOCKET”, Jeff Turnage, better known by his rap name, Popaperc, proves that despite being early in his career, he is someone to truly look out for in the industry. Clearly a once in a generation talent, he establishes himself as a powerful voice with inspiring messages backed by invigorating beats. He stands out with a distinct style — unique flows and melodies against exciting drill beats on some tracks and more mellow vibes on others. He has a cadence and attitude similar to that of Jay Z and Pop Smoke on his songs, but he has transformed these influences into his own special sound that stands out from a lot of other Hip Hop and Rap that is currently out there.
Musicwmot.org

Lauren Anderson Releases New Album, 'Love On The Rocks '

A blues vocalist and guitarist, Chicago native Lauren Anderson is also a licensed music therapist, new dog mom to Billy, the pandemic pup and today she released her new full length album, Love On The Rocks. Like most of us, the down time last year allowed for some time to reflect, rethink and reset. For young artists who make their livings mostly from playing live shows, some have secondary jobs, but for most it was also a time of figuring out how to survive with a big chunk if not all of their income gone, seemingly overnight. This collection of songs has pain, anger, nostalgia and hope. It’s funky, it’s soulful and it rocks.
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Noveller released new album ‘Aphantasia’ for Bandcamp Friday

Sarah Lipstate has released a new Noveller album, Aphantasia, for today's Bandcamp Friday. She made it during the pandemic at her new Los Angeles home studio after her tour plans as part of Iggy Pop's band were canceled. It features 22 short, compelling soundscapes that range from eerie to playful. "If Arrow was a gripping novel, Aphantasia is a collection of divergent poems," she writes.
Musicedmidentity.com

CESQEAUX Releases Ambitious Album ‘HUMAN ERROR’

Dutch DJ and producer CESQEAUX has unveiled his latest creation for the world to immerse themselves in, the eight-track HUMAN ERROR LP. If there’s one thing that CESQEAUX has proven over the years, it’s that he’s truly passionate about his art and pushing boundaries of his sound along the way. Since first emerging on the scene he’s seen some serious success with tracks like “Wild Mustang” with Yellow Claw and Becky G and “Booty Time” with Aazar on Barong Family while also gracing labels like Bassrush Records with his collab “Bang Bang” that saw him team up with Riot Ten last year as well.

Comments / 1

Community Policy