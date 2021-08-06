Hoity Toity release live album

With the release of his new album “PLUGNSOCKET”, Jeff Turnage, better known by his rap name, Popaperc, proves that despite being early in his career, he is someone to truly look out for in the industry. Clearly a once in a generation talent, he establishes himself as a powerful voice with inspiring messages backed by invigorating beats. He stands out with a distinct style — unique flows and melodies against exciting drill beats on some tracks and more mellow vibes on others. He has a cadence and attitude similar to that of Jay Z and Pop Smoke on his songs, but he has transformed these influences into his own special sound that stands out from a lot of other Hip Hop and Rap that is currently out there.