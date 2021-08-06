Cancel
Music

The Raging Nathans release new 7-inch

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raging Nathans have released their new 7-inch Bring Me The Head of Betsy Devos. The single features two songs, "No Goodbye" and "Psychophant" and is available digtially on Bandcamp. The Raging Nathans released Waste My Heart earlier this year. Check it out below.

Betsy Devos
#Bandcamp#The Raging Nathans
Entertainment
Music
Beauty & Fashiondancingastronaut.com

Elephante inches closer to release of sophomore album with ‘Holy Ghosts’

Elephante continues to shine on both the vocals and production front with “Holy Ghosts,” the second single from his forthcoming sophomore album, due this fall. “Holy Ghosts” is an eclectic fusion of flowing vocals and airy house notes tied together with the hum of an electric guitar. The track follows what has been the artist’s most personal work to date, “High Water,” a song that narrates Elephante’s past struggles with opioid addiction.
Musictheobelisk.net

Black Satori Release Electric Kiss / 3 Minutes Seven-Inch Single

Couple cool tunes for your switched-on ears, that’s all. It’s a seven-minute seven-inch bringing two new tracks from the Cali/Minnesota-based four-piece Black Satori, but with the backing of Echodelick Records — see also: Lammping, Chino Burga, Mike Vest, etc. — diving in was an all the more enticing prospect, and I don’t regret it. With ’60s garage jangle and original-era blues-rock fuzz, psychedelia and purposefully stripped-down structure, there’s a lot being delivered in “Electric Kiss” than is being asked of the listener. Same holds true of “3 Minutes,” which, yes, is three minutes long (3:20, actually) and shifts to artsier rock with jazzy drums and howling guitar noise in the verse but but offsets this with a classic, near-rockabilly churn that’s answered later through a make-it-sing solo.
MusicPunknews.org

Telethon release “Travelator” lyric video

Telethon have released a lyric video for their new song "Travelator". The song features Amy and Daniel of Future Teens and is off Telethon's upcoming album Swim Out Past the Breakers on August 20 via Take This to Heart Records. Telethon last released Hard Pop in 2019. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Bad Waitress release “Rabbit Hole” video

Bad Waitress have released a music video for their new song "Rabbit Hole". The video was directed by MichaelXCrusty. The song is off their upcoming album No Taste out September 3 via Royal Mountain Records. Bad Waitress released Party Bangers Volume:1 in 2018. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

The Stranglers release new video

The Stranglers have released a music video for "If Something's Gonna Kill Me (It Might As Well Be Love)". The song is off their upcoming album Dark Matters out September 10. The Stranglers last released Giants in 2012 Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Dan Andriano and The Bygones release “Sea Level” video

Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio has formed a new band called Dan Andriano and The Bygones. The band features Dylan and Randy Moore of Get Married. They have released a music video for their new single "Sea Level". The video was directed by Eric Richter. The song is available digitally via Epitaph Records. Alkaline Trio will be touring with Bad Religion and War On Women this fall. Check out the video below.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Third Man Records announces Bob Dylan ‘Blind Willie McTell’ 7 inch

Disc features two previously unreleased takes of the song. Third Man Records is excited to announce the 7″ version of the Bob Dylan classic “Blind Willie McTell,” out exclusively on black vinyl on August 20th. The record will be available only at indie record stores and the Third Man Records online store.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Said She, Others Initially Didn’t Believe Mike Wolfe’s ‘Crazy’ Picking Stories

American Pickers star Danielle Colby said Mike Wolfe started filming his picking adventures to prove he wasn’t making up his crazy stories from the road. She explained to Freshly Inked Magazine that Wolf would return with these wild stories of his adventures picking and the people he’d meet along the way. Colby was incredulous and told him she needed video proof that these things happened.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones Addresses Wack 100 & 6ix9ine Drama: "I Put A Whole Coast On"

One thing is for sure: Tekashi 6ix9ine knows how to stir the pot. After ranting about Jim Jones and Mel Matrix on Clubhouse days ago, social media drama erupted. 6ix9ine wanted to know why the Dipset icon wasn't behind bars for allegedly calling for the controversial rapper to be "violated," and Wack 100 reportedly added his voice to the conversation by demanding Jones provide paperwork that he isn't a snitch.
Musicthebrag.com

Listen to a teaser of new Nine Inch Nails-produced Halsey song

Halsey has dropped the latest trailer for her upcoming film If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which features a snippet of her collaboration with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. ICYMI, last month Halsey announced that she had collaborated with the Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriting duo...
Music5mag.net

Kaidi Tatham inaugurates 7 Inch Nails label with Sooner Or Later / Feeling Happy

All of the broken beat pioneers are underrated in the scene today, their records just lying there like bricks of gold dropped in passing and far too many DJs are walking by, whistling, with their eyes closed. Quality soulful tracks are never in great supply; dance tracks with the kind of musicality you’ll hear from IG Culture, Bugz in the Attic, Dego, Daz-I-Kue, Mark de Clive-Lowe & the rest are rarer than honest priests or law-abiding lawyers in the wild. I’m continually falling over “new” discoveries from the period that are older than some of the people reading this.
MusicPunknews.org

Watch the new video from Rundown Kreeps!

Today we are excited to premiere the new video from Los Angeles' Rundown Kreeps! The video is for their song "Spring Forward". The band said about the song,. ""Spring Forward" speaks on the duality of managing romance & self conflict as a struggling musician. Through the exciting highs of touring unknown countrysides, to the unforgiving lows of living in a vehicle & dealing with drug dependence. Pursuing your passion through difficult situations is easier with someone in your corner."
ShoppingSuperHeroHype

Mondo Toys Showcase New 12-Inch MOTU, X-Men, and More

Mondo Toys Showcase New 12-Inch MOTU, X-Men, and More. Following up on their presentation at [email protected], our friends at Mondo Toys sent over some better resolution images of all their new and upcoming 12-inch figures. Masters of the Universe continues to stay one of their flagship lines, with multiple new variants. But the new X-Men line feels like a surefire hit as well, followed by a tease of another line that looks like their first fully realistic effort.
Movieshorrornews.net

Road Rage Has a New Name with the thriller TAILGATE, Premiering on 7/30, Via Theatrical, Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital

TAILGATE (2020) THIS JULY, BUCKLE UP FOR THRILLS, AS ONE FAMILY’S. Hans, his wife and two young children, hit the highway on a trip to visit family. After getting stuck behind a slow-moving van, he recklessly starts to antagonize the eerily stoic driver, blaring the horn and riding his bumper. Little does he realize that he’s just crossed the wrong motorist – a deranged madmanwho sets out to teach Hans a lesson he’ll not soon forget. Lured into an alarming game of vehicular cat and mouse, a simple family road trip turns into a deadly obstacle course in this nerve-wracking, pulse-pounding thriller, an Official Selection at the Sitges Film Festival and FrightFest.
Murphys, CAPunknews.org

Dropkick Murphys release “H.B.D.M.F.” video

Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their song "H.B.D.M.F.". The video was directed by Dave Stauble and Tim Dennesen. The song is off their album Turn Up That Dial that was released earlier this year. Dropkick Murphys will be touring the US with Rancid this summer and fall. Check out the video below.

