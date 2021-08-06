Cancel
Rihanna nearly had a wild cameo in Adam Driver's strange new musical 'Annette' (spoilers!)

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Spoiler alert! Contains minor details about the plot of "Annette" (now in theaters).

"Annette" is already the craziest film of the year.

Directed by French filmmaker Leos Carax ( "Holy Motors" ) with original songs by the Sparks brothers, the tragicomic movie musical (now in theaters, streaming on Amazon Prime Aug. 20) follows the tumultuous relationship between an abrasive standup comedian, Henry ( Adam Driver ), and his opera star wife, Ann ( Marion Cotilliard ). After a steamy night of passion – complete with singing mid-oral sex – Ann gives birth to a baby girl named Annette, who is portrayed by a mildly unsettling (but still kind of cute) wooden puppet.

Without giving too much away, Annette inherits her mother's vocal talent and – spoiler alert – becomes a global singing sensation while she's still a toddler. And if Carax had his way, the puppet's pop star rival would have been played by none other than newly minted billionaire Rihanna.

Review: Even a great Adam Driver and cool Sparks tunes can't save the very weird 'Annette'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fC3LX_0bKMbLS600
In an alternate universe, Rihanna, left, almost starred in "Annette" with Adam Driver. Angela Weiss, AFP; Kris Dewitte/Amazon via AP

In early 2017, Variety reported that Driver and Rihanna were set to star in "Annette," in what were assumed to be the leading roles . A representative for the "Needed Me" singer later told Pitchfork that she would not appear in the film at all, despite reports that she had been attached to the project for several months.

"It was a small part written specifically for her," Carax tells USA TODAY of the planned cameo. "She was supposed to play Rihanna. When Baby Annette becomes famous, there was a duet between the puppet and Rihanna. But then Rihanna feels upstaged by this baby."

Rather than find another superstar to replace Rihanna, the hoped-for scene was cut from the movie altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X155w_0bKMbLS600
Adam Driver, left, director Leos Carax and Marion Cotillard at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Annette" in France last month. Brynn Anderson, AP

Rihanna, who has dabbled in acting with roles in "Ocean's 8," "Battleship" and "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," is not the only A-list celebrity who could have appeared in "Annette." Rooney Mara and Michelle Williams were both in talks to play Ann before Cotillard came aboard. Meanwhile, Carax initially eyed Joaquin Phoenix for Henry, but the "Joker" actor was "too shy" to meet with him, according to Indiewire .

The long-gestating "Annette" marks Carax's English-language feature debut, and has both impressed and confounded critics since its Cannes Film Festival premiere last month. (It currently sits at 70% positive reviews on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes .)

When he first started work on the film nearly a decade ago, "the only name I had any (familiarity with) was Joaquin Phoenix," Carax says. "And then I saw (HBO's) 'Girls' – that's the only thing I had seen with Adam. I thought, 'This is wonderful, I have a great guy who's not famous.' Of course, by the time we shot it, he was famous . But from the moment I saw Adam, it was Adam."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rihanna nearly had a wild cameo in Adam Driver's strange new musical 'Annette' (spoilers!)

