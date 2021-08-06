UW coach Jimmy Lake says, ‘Dylan Morris is our starter’ at QB, gives update on Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and more from Day 1 of fall camp
The Washington Huskies opened fall camp Friday on a drizzly morning in Seattle, looking ahead to what is expected to be a season that offers much more normalcy than the last. They were limited to only four games in 2020 during a delayed and shortened season, but enter August with a full set of practices and a 12-game schedule ahead.www.thenewstribune.com
Comments / 0