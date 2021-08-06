Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

UW coach Jimmy Lake says, ‘Dylan Morris is our starter’ at QB, gives update on Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and more from Day 1 of fall camp

By Lauren Smith
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies opened fall camp Friday on a drizzly morning in Seattle, looking ahead to what is expected to be a season that offers much more normalcy than the last. They were limited to only four games in 2020 during a delayed and shortened season, but enter August with a full set of practices and a 12-game schedule ahead.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Eatonville, WA
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Football Games#College Football#American Football#Uw#All American#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy