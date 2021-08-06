Sparking innovative education and outreach: K-12 Robotics Center | University of Nevada, Reno
A vision to create a unique space that encourages young people’s interest in robotics, computer science, engineering and automation – and strengthen the pathways to degrees and careers – is now reality. The K-12 Robotics Center | University of Nevada, Reno, supported by Tesla and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), celebrated its opening in downtown Reno on August 6, 2021.www.unr.edu
