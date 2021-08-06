Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Sparking innovative education and outreach: K-12 Robotics Center | University of Nevada, Reno

By Bianca Wright
UNR NevadaNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vision to create a unique space that encourages young people’s interest in robotics, computer science, engineering and automation – and strengthen the pathways to degrees and careers – is now reality. The K-12 Robotics Center | University of Nevada, Reno, supported by Tesla and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), celebrated its opening in downtown Reno on August 6, 2021.

www.unr.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
State
California State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Edawn#Innevation Center#First Lego League#Fyre Robotics#The Southside School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy