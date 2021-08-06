Through his lens – Charlie Berch’s incredible run in NASCAR photography

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special feature story on one of the greatest sports photographers of a generation. Monterey’s Charlie Berch has practically seen it all-literally. From covering Super Bowls, Final Fours, huge sporting events and more. Berch has spent time as an official photographer for the Associated Press (AP) and has been featured in several national publications, including but not limited to: Sports Illustrated, USA Today, and many local & regional media outlets.