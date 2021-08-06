Cancel
US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast declines to 3.7% for Q3 after this week's data

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US economy is expected to grow by 3.7% in the third quarter of 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday. "News from this week’s data releases decreased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.5 percentage point.," the NY Fed said in its publication. "Negative surprises from ISM manufacturing data and ADP employment data accounted for most of the decrease."

