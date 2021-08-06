Cancel
Some getting COVID-19 booster as WHO calls for halt

swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, experts and concerned citizens are making their own risk-based decisions. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/120943fe973c4236b8fefcb6a058dfbd.

