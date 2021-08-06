Cancel
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Why Sterling is set to break higher after weathering negative factors

By FXStreet Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD drops to one-week lows under 1.3875 amid a rally of USD. US dollar extends gains during the American session as US yields soar. Cable fails to hold to weekly gains, drops below 1.3900. The GBP/USD extended the decline to 1.3860, the lowest level in a week, on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. The greenback started a rally after the release of the US official employment report that continues. NFP numbers came in above expectations and triggered a sell-off in Treasuries. Read more...

#Sterling Price#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Pound Sterling#Gbp Usd#American#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point#Boe#Nonfarm Payrolls#Covid#Fed#The Bank Of England
