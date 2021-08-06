Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Why Sterling is set to break higher after weathering negative factors

The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave up all of the gains at the 50-day EMA yet again. The market looks as if it is ready to continue going lower, and as we head towards the CPI figures on Wednesday, we could get a bit of a pop in one direction or the other. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will have to make a decision based upon the idea of inflation, which will move the US dollar itself. I do not necessarily think that this market right now has anything to do with the British pound per se; it is more about the US dollar in general.