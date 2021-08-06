Kenya's Jepchirchir, Kosgei Win Gold, Silver in Women's Marathon; USA's Seidel Claims Bronze

BOSTON (CBS) — Molly Seidel, a current Massachusetts resident, won the bronze medal in the Olympics women’s marathon on Friday in Sapporo, Japan. She finished with a time of two hours, 27 minutes and 46 seconds. Only Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir (gold) and Brigid Kosgei (silver) finished ahead of her. HEAR. HER. ROAR.@ByGollyMolly12 x #TokyoOlympics 📺 NBC💻 https://t.co/KUtVmoSGW5📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/bLWs7lJK06 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2021 It was Team USA’s third-ever Olympic medal in the women’s marathon, and Meidel is the first woman from the United States to win an Olympic marathon medal since Deena Kastor’s bronze in 2004. Molly Seidel claims @TeamUSA's third-ever Olympic medal in the women's marathon 🥉 pic.twitter.com/l7aVOEf3a1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2021 According to the Boston Globe, Seidel lives in Cambridge. She is originally from Wisconsin and went to school at the University of Notre Dame. During her time at Notre Dame, Seidel was the 2015 NCAA national cross country champion and the 2016 national indoor track and field 3000 meters and 5000 meters champion.