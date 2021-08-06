Cancel
Kenya's Jepchirchir, Kosgei Win Gold, Silver in Women's Marathon; USA's Seidel Claims Bronze

By Simon Gibbs
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenya continued its dominance in the Olympic women's marathon on Saturday in Tokyo, as it has now won gold in back-to-back Olympic Games. This time, Kenya was led by 27-year-old Peres Jepchirchir, who finished in 2:27:20, good for a gold medal. Jepchirchir wasn't the only Kenyan to medal in the...

