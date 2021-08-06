Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bob's Burgers Star Kristen Schaal Reveals Why She Was Fired From South Park After Only A Month

By Adreon Patterson
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kristen Schaal is probably best known for her numerous film and television roles, most notably as Louise Belcher on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers. But some may be unfamiliar with her work as a film and television writer, including a brief stint with the animated series South Park. The stint was brief and pretty easy to overlook among her credits because she didn’t last long on the cult classic. Schaal revealed why she was fired from the Comedy Central comedy after one month.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
Person
Kristen Schaal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Cult Classic#Burgers Star#Hbo#Cinemablend Contributor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Wide Open Country

Guy Williams: What Happened to TV's Masked Hero From 'Zorro'?

The 50s and 60s were full of masked heroes that defeated foes and evil-doers throughout the wild west. One of the most notable is Zorro. Guy Williams played the swashbuckling hero on Disney's popular TV show, forever immortalizing the character in Hollywood and in the hearts of viewers. Though the series ended too soon, fans all over the world were drawn to Williams' charm, skills with the sword, and comedic timing as he protected Californians from the cruel Comandante.
TV SeriesPolygon

Bob’s Burgers will keep breaking rules in season 12, the eventual movie

It was a strange year for San Diego Comic-Con. This year marked the second in a row where in-person festivities were canceled for pandemic-related reasons, but while 2020’s event had the novelty and fresh horror of a lockdown people still hadn’t entirely adjusted to, 2021’s quarantine-dictated Zoom panels felt simultaneously overly-familiar and laced with existential dread.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Kristen Schaal Learned to Love Her ‘Special’ Voice

From her breakthrough performance as Mel the stalker on Flight of the Conchords, to her long-running gig as the voice of fourth-grader Louise Belcher on Bob’s Burgers to her latest role as Number Two on the Disney+ adaptation of The Mysterious Benedict Society, Kristen Schaal never fails to bring a unique energy to the screen. And it all begins with her unmistakable voice.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘South Park’ Continues Through 2027 with 14 New Movies for Streaming, Plus 30 Seasons Total

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are keeping their longtime animated series “South Park” going through at least 2027, ViacomCBS has announced. The duo has struck a deal with Comedy Central’s parent comedy that renews “South Park” through Season 30, plus Parker and Stone have agreed to develop 14 original “South Park” movies that will debut exclusively on Paramount+. Bloomberg News reports that the deal is estimated to be worth $900 million for the pair. “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

South Park: Kristen Schaal Recalls Her Brief Writing Stint & Firing

Kristen Schaal is a woman of many talents as an actress, writer & comedienne with over 120 credits over her 20+ year career on film and television across live-action and animation. While promoting her current Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, the Bob's Burgers star opened up with The Daily Beast about her month-long stint on the Comedy Central animated series South Park, which just expanded the contracts of creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to include feature films for the ViacomCBS streamer Paramount+.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kristen Schaal Dishes on Why Her 'South Park' Gig 'Didn't Last Long'

Despite getting axed from the long-running Comedy Central series, the 'The Last Man on Earth' actress says she has no grudge against its creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. AceShowbiz - Kristen Schaal claimed she got fired as "South Park" writer after only one month working. When making the revelation in a new interview, "The Last Man on Earth" actress divulged why her gig on Comedy Central's adult animated sitcom "didn't last long."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ludacris Has Wrapped On His F9 Follow-Up, Shares Touching Post For Queen Latifah

Having one of the biggest hits of 2021, Ludacris could rest on his laurels and wait on Fast 10 and 11 to start production. Instead, the rapper-actor was filming another movie. His F9 follow-up recently wrapped up production, and of course, he went online to celebrate it. To celebrate the occasion, Ludacris decided to share a touching moment with his co-star Queen Latifah.
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Howard The Duck Starred Robin Williams For A Time, But The Reason He Quit Makes Total Sense

I’m sorry, but you can’t say you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe if you don’t love Howard the Duck, as it was technically the very first Marvel movie. And while I’m only joking (sort of) about having to love Howard the Duck, you wouldn’t be alone in not even liking it. As one of its potential stars couldn’t even stand it. Surprise, Howard the Duck starred Robin Williams for a time. But the reason he quit makes total sense.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Robin Williams’s WEIRD Job Before Becoming an Actor

Robin Williams is one of the most beloved actors of all time. With a career spanning nearly four decades, the legendary comedian continues to stand the test of time with knockout movies like Good Will Hunting (1997) and Aladdin (1992). Across the globe, Williams was an instantly recognizable face, but one New York photographer had forgotten meeting the star before he was famous.
Moviesktmoradio.com

Dwight Yoakam Joins Clint Eastwood in Upcoming Movie

According to deadline.com, Dwight Yoakam will act alongside Clint Eastwood in the upcoming film Cry Macho. Eastwood is also a producer on the film, which will be released on September 17, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max. N. Richard Nash’s novel Cry Macho is the inspiration for the film....
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why One X-Men Star Turned Down Harry Potter, Complete With An F-Bomb

X2: X-Men United’s Alan Cumming has an acting resume that spans across multiple mediums – film, television, streaming and stage. Over the years, Cumming has taken part in many classics and box office hits, but there’s one film opportunity that he passed up. According to the actor, the role wasn’t even worth his time and effort. Cumming broke down why he turned down a role in the Harry Potter franchise with an expletive-filled send-off.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy