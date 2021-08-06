Bob's Burgers Star Kristen Schaal Reveals Why She Was Fired From South Park After Only A Month

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are keeping their longtime animated series “South Park” going through at least 2027, ViacomCBS has announced. The duo has struck a deal with Comedy Central’s parent comedy that renews “South Park” through Season 30, plus Parker and Stone have agreed to develop 14 original “South Park” movies that will debut exclusively on Paramount+. Bloomberg News reports that the deal is estimated to be worth $900 million for the pair. “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen...