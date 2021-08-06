Cancel
Investigation underway into deadly tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike

By Shauna Golden, Brynne Connolly, Aisha Mbowe
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after a collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton Friday night, state police say. Emergency crews were called to the scene on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near the Cambridge Street Overpass shortly after 7 p.m. and upon their arrival found a black car wedged underneath the truck, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

