Patriots’ Chase Winovich teases return to training camp on Instagram

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like the Patriots are getting Chase Winovich back imminently. The third-year pro out of Michigan posted a picture of himself from a prior Patriots practice on Instagram Friday, with the caption “Soon.” It’s a not-so-subtle indication that Winovich is nearing a return from an issue that was previously termed “nothing major.”

