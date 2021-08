You could make the argument that we already had a good trade comp for Ryan Tepera, looking no further than the Cubs’ own trade of Andrew Chafin. Although Chafin has had more success in the past, he hasn’t looked quite as dominant as Tepera has looked when he’s been on. And although Chafin was gonna net more than $3 million in salary and a buyout this year, Tepera is making just $800,000. So, if you wanted, you could argue there are enough parallels there to note the Chafin trade value – which I think was pretty darn good – is maybe the high end of the range for a Tepera deal?