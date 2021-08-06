Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NDDoH releases survey to better understand Black community’s feelings toward masks, COVID vaccines

By Nikiya Carrero
kxnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Dakota Department of Health has released a survey for the Black population in the state concerning the coronavirus. In North Dakota, only 33 percent of the Black population are fully vaccinated — making it the group with the lowest vaccination rate. The department’s Health Equity Office created the...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Black Community#Immunization#Nddoh#Covid#Health Equity Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Prince George's County, MDwashingtoninformer.com

Flyers in Prince George’s County Discourage Blacks from COVID Vaccinations

Flyers discouraging coronavirus vaccinations have cropped up in some Prince George’s County communities — and they seem to be aimed at Black residents. One county resident told WRC-TV (Channel 4) that a relative showed her the flyers calling coronavirus vaccines experimental and dangerous for Blacks. The flyers advertise some county health food stores and suggest natural alternatives to the vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalspharmacist.com

Understanding the “Why” to Effectively Promote Vaccine Confidence – Strategies to Engage with Communities Disproportionately Affected by COVID-19

This webinar will provide pharmacists with strategies to help build trust and promote COVID-19 vaccine confidence in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Expert speakers will introduce COVID-19 disparities with referenced data, share why certain communities are under-resourced and have decreased vaccine confidence, and share personal experiences and successful strategies used to promote vaccine confidence.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Ohio releases updated COVID guidance for K-12 schools; vaccines, masks recommended

The Ohio Department of Health shared its updated guidance for K-12 schools for the upcoming school year, including recommending vaccines for those eligible and masks for the unvaccinated. The guidelines would include strong recommendations, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the state health department’s chief medical officer, said Monday during a news briefing...
Public HealthPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Defeating COVID 19: Answering the Community’s Questions on Vaccines

Many people still have plenty of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, and the United Way will be holding a community forum today at noon. There will be several doctors that will be part of this forum. Region Four Louisiana Department of Health Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski along with Our Lady of Lourdes ICU Director Dr. Frank Courmier, Dr Bryan Sibley, Dr. Garabet "Garo" Akoghlanian, Dr. John Storment, and Dr. Francois Villinger. Villinger played a part in developing the Pfizer vaccine.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

14 MN Barber Shops Participate In Program To Encourage COVID-19 Vaccination In Black Community

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than a dozen barber shops in Minnesota are participating in a federal initiative to engage Black-owned businesses in supporting local vaccine education and outreach efforts. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that 14 barber shops are participating in the “Shots at the Shop” campaign, a White House-led effort that is working with 1,000 barbershops and beauty salons across the country. The initiative gives a small grant to participating businesses and trains barbers and stylists on how to provide information about the vaccine to their clients. Some shops are offering free shots, including one barbershop in the Twin...
Public HealthWINKNEWS.com

Mixed views toward masks, flexibility toward vaccine as COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus cases are rising, and we are seeing more people get vaccinated and masking up. While there’s not a steep rise in vaccinations, it’s steady. Last week, Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,000 people were vaccinated in Southwest Florida. That’s up from 6,600 the week prior. However, we are still far from herd immunity.
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Understanding COVID cases between those with and without vaccinations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID case numbers among vaccinated people, also known as “breakthrough COVID infections” are on the rise. Breakthrough COVID cases don’t make up the majority of COVID related hospitalizations in the country, but health experts say it’s important to know the difference in severity of getting COVID with or without the vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsThe Decatur Daily

Editorial: Vaccinations are better than masks or mandates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even people who have been vaccinated against the new coronavirus wear masks indoors if they live in areas that are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. That includes Alabama, which ranks last in the nation in the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated against COVID.
New Orleans, LAwtvy.com

Understanding why some still refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chances are you know someone-- whether a close friend or maybe even a family member-- who doesn’t want to get vaccinated. Doctors say they’re hearing a range of reasons why people won’t get the COVID-19 shot. Doctors are seeing more unvaccinated COVID-19 patients come to the...
CollegesCollege Media Network

Understanding UH’s current COVID-19 guidelines

As students, faculty and staff return to in-person instruction, COVID-19 protocols and guidelines can seem confusing and overwhelming. Here’s a breakdown of what’s to come when you come back:. Face coverings are encouraged by both the University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they are not mandatory...
Public HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccines Are Great. Masks Make Them Even Better.

America’s split with masks turned out to be a brief hiatus. After getting their shots in the spring and early summer, many people figured they could dump their face coverings for good—a sentiment the CDC crystallized in May, when the agency gave fully immunized people its blessing to largely dispense with masking, indoors and out. Yesterday, the agency pivoted back, recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks under certain high-risk circumstances, including in public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is surging, Director Rochelle Walensky said in a press briefing. (She specified places where new case numbers exceed 50 per 100,000 people in the past seven days; that currently includes about two-thirds of U.S. counties.) With an ultra-contagious SARS-CoV-2 variant rampaging, face coverings are being called upon to once again supplement the protection offered by vaccines.
Radford, VAWSLS

Radford schools leaving mask policy up to community with new survey

RADFORD, Va. – Should students be required to wear masks this fall? In Radford, the answer to that question won’t be decided by school leaders. Radford City Schools is leaving its fall mask policy up to its community. Rather than decide one themselves, Superintendent Robert Graham said his team wants...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition works to get community vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--We're told the COVID vaccination rate is about 43 percent. But in communities of color, it's even lower. That's why an effort is underway right now to get this population vaccinated. The Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition is going directly into neighborhoods to get people vaccinated. “So we know,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy