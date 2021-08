In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Ran Grushkowsky, COO/CTO of USEND, discusses how the pandemic has sparked an increased interest in global financial diversification. “Put simply: If local economies or government backstops cannot sufficiently be relied upon, how does one protect themselves?”