Having a good and steady exercise routine is usually recommended for those suffering from anxiety and restless thoughts, but what if working out makes you feel even worse?. While some people may think of exercise as their escape and how they absolutely need it to let all the frustration out; others simply can't get in the zone and end up feeling worse than before they even started it. If you identify yourself with the latter, here's what you can do to calm yourself down and still work on your health and fitness goals.