Disney+ brings a magical celebration to San Francisco's Pier 27 this weekend

By Dion Lim
KGO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disney+ brings "The Stories Continue" Summer Tour to San Francisco with games, prizes, celebrities and experiences for fans of all ages. The tour is a celebration of stories that go beyond what you may be familiar with. For example, Vanessa Lengies plays a dog trainer, Erica who trains 90-pound Hooch for the U.S. Marshall. The Disney+ series is a continuation of the original 1989 Tom Hanks film and picks up with Scott Turner's son, played by Josh Peck.

