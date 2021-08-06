Oneida Indian Nation/Change the Mascot Praises Washington Football Team for Banning Native American-Inspired Headdresses and Face Paint

PHOENIX – For opponents of Native American mascots in the Southwest, 2021 has been a banner year. In Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill on June 4 prohibiting the use of “racially discriminatory imagery” in any school’s “name, logo, mascot, song or other identifier.” His Colorado counterpart, Gov. Jared Polis, followed suit at the end of the month by authorizing a ban on Native American mascots in schools that don’t have a relationship with a tribe. The broader national climate shifted as well on Friday: Following in the footsteps of the Washington Football Team, MLB’s Cleveland franchise adopted a new name – the Guardians – after lengthy public debate.