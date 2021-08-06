Cancel
Oneida Indian Nation/Change the Mascot Praises Washington Football Team for Banning Native American-Inspired Headdresses and Face Paint

ONEIDA NATION HOMELANDS (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The national grassroots Change the Mascot campaign today praised Washington’s football team for banning fans from attending home games wearing Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint, calling it a “welcome update to the team’s policies and protocols.”. “By prohibiting fans from misappropriating and...

