Oneida Indian Nation/Change the Mascot Praises Washington Football Team for Banning Native American-Inspired Headdresses and Face Paint

The Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) repatriated a Prairie Chicken Society headdress and a Weather Dance robe to the Siksika Nation, located in present-day Alberta, in a July 7 ceremony at the museum's Cultural Resources Center in Suitland, Maryland. The two Natowa'piists, or sacred items, had been missing for some time: the Museum of the American Indian, the NMAI's predecessor institution, acquired the headdress in 1908, while William Wildschut acquired the robe in 1924. Now that they have been returned, both objects will again be utilized in Siksika ceremonies.