Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Northwest Notes: Jazz, Nuggets, Martin Sr., Timberwolves

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jazz’s free agent moves were designed to make them a more complete playoff team, Tony Jones of The Athletic writes. Signing Rudy Gay in free agency and trading for Eric Paschall will allow Utah to match up better against small-ball lineups. The was something the Jazz struggled with when the Clippers went small against them in the postseason. The Jazz are also looking to sign their own restricted free agent, Trent Forrest, to a two-way deal, according to Jones.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Forrest
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Glen Taylor
Person
Kenyon Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Timberwolves#Jazz#Baseball#Athletic#Clippers#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Timberwolves sign-and-trade involves Lauri Markkanen

The Chicago Bulls have been very busy during NBA free agency and they have made some monumental upgrades to their roster. Not only were they able to acquire Lonzo Ball via a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, but they were able to sign Alex Caruso to a four-year, $37M deal and bring in DeMar DeRozan as well!
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Western Notes: Green, Castlin, Jazz, Nuggets

Pelicans coach Willie Green‘s strong leadership traits were molded by people during his upbringing in Detroit, William Guillory of The Athletic writes. Green, who was hired by New Orleans earlier this month, most recently spent time as an assistant with the Suns. He also played 12 seasons in the NBA, the last of which came in 2014/15 with Orlando.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Jeff Green to Sign With Nuggets

Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Nuggets, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN. The second-year is a player option. Green established himself as a fan-favorite during his one season in Brooklyn, as he threw down some powerful dunks and displayed great shooting from three, providing great floor spacing for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Timberwolves trading Rubio to Cleveland for Prince

Ricky Rubio's second stint with the Timberwolves has come to an end. The Wolves are trading Rubio to Cleveland in exchange for forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round pick and cash, a source confirmed, as the Wolves did not stand pat on draft night despite having no picks in either round.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Western Notes: Culver, Mann, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Nuggets

It’s possible that Timberwolves third-year wing Jarrett Culver could be available this offseason for a second-round pick, according to a tweet from Darren Wolfson of SKOR North. Not only has Culver had trouble carving out a role for himself with the Timberwolves, but between last year’s No. 1 pick Anthony...
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Nuggets to Re-Sign Will Barton

The Nuggets are bringing back Will Barton, re-signing him on a deal that will pay him $32 million over the next two seasons, Chris B Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Barton had... The post Nuggets to Re-Sign Will Barton appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Free Agency Notes: D. Robinson, Nuggets, Vanderbilt, Hezonja

Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has told associates that his preference is to remain with the Heat, a source tells Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press (Twitter link). Robinson is a restricted free agent and Miami wants to retain him, so he wouldn’t have had much leverage if he wanted to go to a new team, but the fact that he wants to return is good news for the Heat. They’ll be able to keep his small cap hold on their books while they address other free agent business before circling back to finalize a new deal with Robinson.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: Updated Northwest Division power rankings

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t done much this offseason. The rest of the Northwest Division has been all over the map, from the tumultuous last few weeks for the Portland Trail Blazers to the measured approaches of the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. Believe it or not, the Wolves didn’t finish...
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Nah'Shon Hyland: Out for LVSL opener

Hyland won't be available Sunday for the Nuggets' Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Heat due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. In addition to Hyland, the Nuggets also ruled out Markus Howard and Zeke Nnaji, but it's unclear at this point if any...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Timberwolves Assistant Joseph Blair Departs For Wizards

Timberwolves assistant Joseph Blair, who was serving as the club’s Summer League head coach, has departed his post for an assistant position on Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff with the new-look Wizards, reports Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Jon Krawcyznski of The Athletic tweets that Blair will be replaced...
NBAkduz.com

Timberwolves open Summer League with a win

The Minnesota Timberwolves opened Las Vegas summer league play with a 91-89 victory over San Antonio on Monday. Nathan Knight had 19 points and nine rebounds, including the tiebreaking putback with 15.1 seconds to go. Jaylen Nowell led the Wolves with 24 points. Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy