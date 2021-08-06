Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fall River, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fall River; Oglala Lakota The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oglala Lakota County in southwestern South Dakota Southeastern Fall River County in southwestern South Dakota * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 553 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Hay Canyon Butte to 4 miles southwest of Prairie Winds Casino to 8 miles southwest of Slim Butte, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Slim Butte around 605 PM MDT. Oglala, Loneman, South Lakeside and Slim Buttes Housing around 610 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dry Wood Housing, Number 4, Calico, Manderson, Wounded Knee, Lonesome Valley, Goose Neck Housing, Porcupine, Thunder Valley, Sharps Corner, Evergreen, Porcupine Butte Housing, Kyle and Kyle North Route Housing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH