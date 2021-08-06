Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Milwaukee; Racine; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Milwaukee, northern Walworth, northeastern Rock, northern Racine, Waukesha and Jefferson Counties through 815 PM CDT At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Butler to near Jefferson. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Whitewater, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee, Fort Atkinson, Brown Deer, Sussex and St. Francis. People attending The Wisconsin State Fair should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH