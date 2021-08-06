Vegas median home prices top $400K for first time in July

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas housing prices reached a milestone record in July, with the median resale price of a single-family home passing $400,000 for the first time.

A report released Friday by the trade group Las Vegas Realtors said the $405,000 figure reached last month was up 2.5% from and up and almost 23% from July 2020.

“The median affordable price for southern Nevadans may soon be out of reach,” association President Aldo Martinez said in a statement that noted that housing prices are rising faster than incomes in the region.

Martinez said many buyers were turning to buying less-expensive condominiums and townhomes.

“Even with mortgage interest rates near all-time lows, we know it’s getting difficult for first-time buyers and working-class families to afford a home,” he said.

The association report said about 3,000 houses were on the market without offers at the end of July, up 22.5% from June but down 37.4% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Martinez said the market for homes, apartments and condominiums selling for more than $1 million was on pace for a record of about 1,500 this year.

He said that historically, the regional market has seen sales of fewer than 400 luxury units over $1 million in a year.