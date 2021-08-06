ISF: Masks indoors for all regardless of vax status
SPRINGFIELD – The theme of the 2021 Illinois State Fair is “One Illinois,” but perhaps it should instead be “Safety First,”. “We will be following CDC guidelines,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture director Jerry Costello at Friday’s preview announcement. “Masks will be required indoors. We also encourage everyone to wear a mask when they are in large gatherings. This would include the Twilight Parade,” carnival rides, and Grandstand shows.www.wjbc.com
