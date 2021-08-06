Cancel
Orange County, CA

Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations keep climbing

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County medical centers admitted additional 45 COVID-19 patients Friday, with hospitalizations at levels not seen since late February. Hospitalizations due to the virus increased from 409 on Thursday to 454 on Friday, with the number of intensive care unit patients inching up from 69 to 71. The last time the county had this many people hospitalized with the virus was Feb. 24, and ICU numbers have not been this high since mid-March.

