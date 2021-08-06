Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

5 stair exercises to do at home

Post-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR MAYO CLINIC: Like many people, I am now working at home. Unfortunately, with my schedule, I have not been able to work out regularly, outside of running downstairs for a quick snack between meetings. What can I do at home for exercise?. ANSWER: You don’t need fancy gym equipment...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Lower Body#Hips#Mayo Clinic#Mayo Clinic Q A#Mayoclinicq A Mayo Edu
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Getting Older? Do These Things if You're Starting to Exercise Again

We naturally lose muscle mass as we get older. This process starts around the age of 36, and by the time we are 80 we've lost about 50% of our muscle mass. Long periods of inactivity can also cause us to lose a greater amount of muscle mass than we might normally. This has been the case during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of us were less able to exercise as much as we use to do.
Bloody Elbow

10 Best Exercises to Kill Back Pain and Tone Your Abs at the Same Time

The causes of back pain can vary but often it happens because the spine doesn’t get enough support from surrounding muscles. The core muscles, especially the obliques, are connected to the lower back muscles, and the stronger these muscles are, the more support the spine gets. And by doing these exercises, you’ll hit 2 birds with 1 stone: get a perfectly toned core and reduce back pain!
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

Don’t Let Weather Stop You: Exercise Tips for Summer

I’d like to get some exercise, but it’s raining … Now it’s clear, but so hot ….. OK, getting cooler …. wait, raining again. Ugh, I give up!. If summer weather messes with your exercise goals, consider advice from Dr. Jonathan Wingo, chair of the kinesiology department in the College of Education, and Carolyn MacVicar, UA’s work-life manager.
WorkoutsHuffingtonPost

6 Exercises You Should Do In The Morning If You Wake Up Tired

Does your morning exercise routine consist of working your arms by smacking the snooze button for the third time? (No shame ― sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do!) It may feel like exercising at the start of the day is an impossible feat when you’re so exhausted. However, you don’t have to spring out of bed and start running a 5K to feel energized. Even a little bit of movement will go a long way when it comes to revving you up for the day.
ABC 4

What workout to choose based on your mood

On Good Things Utah this morning – Whether due to hormones or external factors, the experience of feeling totally unproductive one day and on the ball the next is common among most people. While it’s worth talking to your doctor about any extreme mood fluctuations that are difficult to manage and process, mood hills and valleys are a typical part of life—and we all just have to learn to ride our own waves. But did you know you can actually improve or capitalize on how you’re feeling in the moment with exercise? So is weight lifting or yoga right for you? Click here to read the entire article: https://news.yahoo.com/choose-workout-based-mood-whether-200125072.html.
Thrive Global

You Won’t Make Exercise a Habit Until You Do These Four Things

We all know exercise is good for us. We know it’s something we should be doing consistently, and we know that it’s objectively good for our health. Countless studies tell us that exercise is great for boosting mood, losing weight, and improving brain function, as well as helping to prevent diseases and supporting our bone and muscle health.
WorkoutsPosted by
Parade

The Best Quad Exercises for Strong, Super-Toned Legs—and How To Do Them Safely

Quad exercises, when done correctly, are one of the best ways to get the strong, powerful thighs you’ve always wanted. Your quads are the most voluminous muscles in your body. But just because they’re big doesn’t mean you need to put extra energy into working them. “Quadricep exercises should not be done every single day,” says Peter Ronai, MS, ACSM-CEP, a clinical professor in the Exercise Science Department at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. “This important muscle group should only be worked out three days a week. It’s counter-productive to do anything more, because these muscles aren’t meant to be overloaded. “
Posted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Hip Exercise Every Week

When you think about the dumbbell glute bridge, you might immediately think it's just a move young people do for the 'gram. Or that it's something people do to get a bigger butt (also maybe for the 'gram). So, what if we told you it's a move that every adult...
Fitnesswomensrunning.com

How to Use Breathing as a Tool for Performance

Breathing may be the most underrated tool in your mental toolbox as an athlete. In fact, you may have never even thought about breathing, because it’s something that you do without conscious thought every moment of your life. Breathing is, of course, essential for living. It supplies your body with the oxygen that is necessary to function. That very purpose means that breathing can also have a significant impact, either good or bad, on your performances, when your body must be able to function at its most optimal.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The One Exercise You Need to Do to Reshape Your Body, Says Science

There have never been more exercise options available to you than there are right this second, and if you're wading into the fitness waters for the first time, you'd be forgiven for feeling slightly daunted. Should you try trendy virtual classes? Yoga? Pilates? Do some dance moves? If you're looking to get lean and melt more fat, should you start training for a 10K or should you engage in high-octane bouts of high-intensity interval training? Even if you just want to walk your way to a healthier body, the options are surprisingly numerous: Should you stroll for longer distances, go fast, walk your nearest high-school football stadium steps, do Nordic walking, or perform interval workouts?
FitnessArkansas Online

MASTER CLASS: If you have a desk job, train to stave off pain

When we say the word "posture," people reflexively sit up straight and move their shoulders back while lifting the chin. They stay in this position for about five seconds before relaxing back into their normal seated slump. Poor posture is a problem for our generation of technology-focused occupations, and it...
Thrive Global

How to Stop Breaking our Backs with Bad Form

Back pain is sweeping the nation; Google searches for ‘back pain’ in 2021 have increased their search power by 157 per cent since 2011. But what is causing this back-breaking boom?. One primary cause of back pain is form. Form applies to activities that we complete every day, from taking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy