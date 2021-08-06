5 stair exercises to do at home

On Good Things Utah this morning – Whether due to hormones or external factors, the experience of feeling totally unproductive one day and on the ball the next is common among most people. While it’s worth talking to your doctor about any extreme mood fluctuations that are difficult to manage and process, mood hills and valleys are a typical part of life—and we all just have to learn to ride our own waves. But did you know you can actually improve or capitalize on how you’re feeling in the moment with exercise? So is weight lifting or yoga right for you? Click here to read the entire article: https://news.yahoo.com/choose-workout-based-mood-whether-200125072.html.